First Alert Forecast: Bright & windy to start workweek

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures remain mild for the overnight hours of your Monday.

The 30s, 50s, 60s and even 70s are registering across the state, even before the sun's debut.

Temperatures will hold for a bit, but struggle thanks to spotty rain during the morning hours and winds picking up this afternoon.

Current temperatures in the 50s and 60s with not much change to the forecast. Hope you like the 50s and 60s... #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDwx pic.twitter.com/agn8wx4Dvj — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) April 17, 2023

Some of us have already reached our daytime high for the day.

Rain is expected for portions of your morning, but this will clear out by the afternoon hours. The main story of your Monday will be strong breezy west winds and a cooler airmass parking over us.

Temperatures will cool off for the first half of the workweek with temperatures in the lower to middle 60s and strong winds.

We will build back heat by weeks end and see rain chances return along with it.