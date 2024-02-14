Maryland Weather: Cold Valentine's Day...snow Friday night

BALTIMORE-- Your Valentine's Day will be bright and blustery. More snow is possible Friday night into early Saturday.

Today will feature sunny skies with highs in the mid 40s and more gusty winds. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Otherwise it's a nice and quiet day if you have plans to be out and about this evening for a romantic dinner. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to middle 40s.

Another cold front will approach our area later in the day Thursday. There will be an increasing chance of sprinkles or light showers Thursday night into early Friday morning. This won't be a major storm by any means, but most of the light shower activity should be gone by Friday morning's commute. Highs Thursday and Friday afternoon will reach the upper 40s.

A second, more potent piece of energy will pivot toward the east coast late Friday into early Saturday bringing a chance of snow and/or rain mix to parts of the region. Right now this piece of energy is out over the Pacific Ocean and is not being properly sampled by our computer models. Once this system comes onshore during today into night, we'll have a better idea on an exact track and strength. This will help us determine whether we receive accumulating snow or not. Right now there is the chance for a couple of inches across parts of Maryland. We'll continue to update the forecast as it becomes more clear.

We quickly clear out Saturday for the second half of the day through the rest of the holiday weekend. Sunday features plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 40s. By Presidents Day Monday temperatures should reach the lower 50s with plenty of sunshine.

A large area of high pressure will be in control of weather from late weekend into part of next week. This will help temperatures rebound back into the 50s and stay there for most of next week.