Maryland Weather: Brief warm-up before a stormy Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A very cold start to what will be a seasonably chilly Thursday. Temperatures near freezing around the state are feeling a bit lower, but calm winds will not contribute to a drastic wind chill. Weak and quickly moving disturbance will clip north-eastern portions on the state...bringing flurries through mid-morning. We remain mostly cloudy through the day with temps rebounding into the upper 40s.

Friday through Friday night, high pressure will lead to fair, dry weather with gradually warmer temperatures. Expect highs back into the 50s Friday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

This weekend will be very mild as the jet stream amplifies sending warmer air and moisture northward toward the region.

A significant weather system will move into the region Sunday with high rain chances and stronger winds. Rain is expected late Saturday night into Sunday, potentially heavy at times.

Thunderstorms, possibly strong to severe, could develop Sunday afternoon and evening across central Maryland and the Eastern Shore as the cold front approaches. The primary concern from these storms will be strong wind gusts as the storms tap into a very strong jet stream a few thousand feet up. Winds will gust over 30 mph at times through the entire event as the strong jet stream energy moves overhead though Sunday night.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible from Saturday night through Monday morning with the approach of the system.

A strong cold front will pass through Sunday evening, causing temperatures to sharply drop from the 60s to the 30s. Snow is possible after the rain, mainly in Western Maryland but could reach as far east as I-95. No significant impacts are expected from this if it does occur.

Dry but cooler weather is expected on Monday with gusty winds, followed by sunny, seasonable conditions on Tuesday as high pressure build into the area. The next best chance for rain will occur...you guessed it...next weekend! Stay tuned!