Maryland Weather: Breaks of sun on deck

BALTIMORE -- Your umbrella can take a well deserved break today as we are looking rain free on this Orange Wednesday.

We even have a little bit of sunshine to look forward to! Not a ton but some, which is a nice break from the very gray pattern we've been stuck in.

Morning temperatures are in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s so grab a jacket or sweatshirt to get you started today.

That bit of blue sky will nudge temperatures into the upper 60s, with some spots even hitting 70 degrees.

The wet weather is back in action late Thursday and into Friday. Highs will be near 70 both days.

Our Saturday may start off with a few light showers but we will dry out quickly with sunshine out and about by the second half of the day.

By Sunday, beautiful blue skies are in full force! Highs will top out in the lower 70s Saturday and even upper 70s Sunday.