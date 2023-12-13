Maryland Weather: Breezy and bright day ahead
BALTIMORE -- We've made it to the half way point in the work week and we are starting our Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
A dry cold front will bring us a mix of sun and clouds today and blustery northwest winds. By the afternoon, gusts between 15-20 mph are expected. That means today's highs in the upper 40s will feel more like the low 40s.
Cold air will settle in overnight, sending temperatures tumbling into the mid to upper 20s in most spots.
Thursday will be another cool day, with highs in the low to mid 40s for the Baltimore Area and the Eastern Shore and 30s in the Western Maryland mountains.
Milder air arrives just in time for the weekend! By Friday, we'll land in the mid 50s and that will be the case Saturday and Sunday.
High pressure will keep us dry and calm through Saturday. The next chance for rain arrives Sunday afternoon into Monday as a coastal low approaches from the south followed by a cold front early next week.
However, there's still significant uncertainty in the long-range forecast models regarding the timing, strength, and location of the coastal low and this will ultimately determine when the inclement weather will arrive and how much rain we could see. It looks like this time around, no snow is expected with mild air sticking around through the duration of the event.
We'll keep you posted though the week.
