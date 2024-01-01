Maryland Weather: Blustery and bright. A winter storm could impact the weekend.

BALTIMORE -- Today is bright and blustery throughout the day. Highs will reach the middle 40s, but wind-chills will stay in the upper 30s.

Dry, bright and chilly Tuesday. Blustery through the afternoon. Temps will feel a bit colder until winds calm down this evening. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/tCb37EpIAg — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 2, 2024

Wednesday:

Early sunshine will fade to high clouds. The weather during the day looks quiet and dry with highs in the upper 40s. A few rain and wet snow showers are possible late Wednesday night. Some light accumulation is possible N & W of Baltimore where temperatures will be near freezing. Any accumulation would be minimal and likely would be around a coating, mainly on the grass.

Thursday:

Early rain and wet snow showers will taper off. We'll see partial clearing with windy weather. Highs will top out in the middle 40s. Winds will gust up to 25 MPH.

Friday:

Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds. The weather looks dry through the day and night. High temperatures will top out near 40 degrees.

Several days of sunshine but tracking a potential weekend Winter storm that could impact parts of the area. We will keep you updated on timing and totals as we get closer. Updates on #WJZ #FirstAlertWeather pic.twitter.com/y6BkOqmYAq — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 2, 2024

This Weekend:

Confidence is increasing on the potential of a significant to possibly major winter storm for *part* of the area this upcoming weekend. This storm may bring heavy accumulating snow to parts of our area. Right now the greatest chance of heavier snow continues to appear to be north & west of Baltimore, however, accumulating snow may even occur as far south as Baltimore. Right now, it's too early to know exact details of any potential snow accumulation.

We'll get a better idea later this week when the storm's exact track and intensity become more clear. In addition to potential snow and a wintry mix, heavy windswept rain will be possible at the coast. As far as the timeline, snow and/or rain looks to break out Saturday and become heavy at times late Saturday into Saturday night. The storm will continue into Sunday morning before tapering off.

Please check back for updates throughout the week as we get a better handle on this potential storm. It's been over two years since the region has seen a significant snowfall, so the WJZ Weather Team will be closely following new developments of the storm for you.