Maryland Weather: Biting cold tonight, bright & cool Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Temperatures will drop into the 20s tonight. Sunshine Sunday helps temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 40s.

The snow from this morning is well out to sea and we are quieting down. Here is a look at some of the snowfall totals from overnight and early this morning. Most areas picked up between 2 and 5 inches of snow.

STORM TOTAL SNOWFALL AS OF 11 AM: Many locations with 2-4". As high as 8" in the Catoctins. Sharp cut-off from north to south again across the area. #mdwx #SnOMG pic.twitter.com/F8O6ZY1JHI — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 17, 2024

With a mainly clear sky tonight, we'll see temperatures plunge into the lower to middle 20s.

BUNDLE UP TONIGHT! It's going to be COLD. Windchills fall into the teens & low 20s. Make sure to bring your pets inside and if you're out and about layer up. The biting cold eases quickly tomorrow afternoon into next week. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/XjTdMHpDGA — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 17, 2024

Combine the cold temperatures with a gusty breeze and tonight will have a biting cold feel to it. Wind-chills will dip down into the upper teens and lower 20s. Please dress in layers tonight if you plan on being outside and bring your pets indoors. Any snow and slush that melted today will re-freeze tonight.

COLD BREEZE CONTINUES: It's been a COLD day with the gusty winds howling out of the northwest with windchills in the 20s. Those winds will veer out of the SW tomorrow, but day still has a breezy chill. Less wind AND sun Presidents Day means it feels pretty nice outside! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Ll2AckK4hO — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 17, 2024

Our weather on Sunday will be bright and sunny, but also blustery and chilly. Expect highs to climb into the middle to upper 40s. There will be a breeze out of the southwest at about 10 to 15 mph gusting upwards of 20 to 25 mph. This will give Sunday a chilly feel, but it's still a decent day to be outside.

BRIGHT, BLUSTERY, & CHILLY SUNDAY: While Sunday won't be as cold as today, it's still a day where you want to dress for a winter feel. Temps climb from the 20s into the upper 40s, but all day the breeze makes it feel colder. Still a decent day to be out & about. Enjoy! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/xw4Du9duK1 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 17, 2024

We are entering a much quieter stretch of weather Sunday into a good chunk of next week. High pressure will be in control and we'll start to see a warming trend with our temperatures. Expect highs in the upper 40s Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. We'll see less wind Monday and Tuesday, so the weather will feel a bit more comfortable.

5-DAY FORECAST: We're looking at a nice warm-up next week. Not only do temps turn milder, we have a nice dry stretch as well. Highs climb into the 50s Wednesday & Thursday. Next chance of rain and wind is Thursday night into Friday. Enjoy the break from the active weather! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/QrzzLcKpli — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) February 17, 2024

Wednesday and Thursday highs climb back into the 50s. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Clouds will become thicker Thursday evening and rain will develop ahead of our next storm next Thursday night into Friday. In addition to the rain, we'll likely have a good deal of wind, too. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring Thursday night into Friday for a possible ALERT DAY.

Behind the storm, the weather turns cold and windy for next Saturday. Highs only top out in the 40s.