Maryland Weather: A beautifully bright weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A dry spell sets up this weekend with sunny skies today through much of next week. The abundant sunshine and not overly cold temperatures is a nice treat for early February in Baltimore. Hopefully you can get outdoors over the next few days and enjoy!

Today

After a cool start to the day, it's a mostly sunny afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We can expect light northerly winds. If you are heading outdoors, try to stick to sunspots and take the sunglasses!

Tonight

We remain dry and calm overnight with partly to mostly clear skies and lows in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Sunday

We will need the heavy coat to start the day, but by the afternoon the lighter jacket may do just fine. We can expect plenty of afternoon sunshine with temperatures registering near 50 degrees by mid-afternoon. It's looking like a good day to extend the walk outside or head to the park. Light northerly winds continue.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy skies continue overnight with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds are northerly between 3-6 mph.

Monday

On Monday, dry weather continues. An area of low pressure to our south stays there, but it's slightly more breezy. Temperatures on Monday register in the mid to upper 40s, which is pretty close to average for this time of year.

The calm, dry weather pattern appears to hold through the end of the week. We can expect partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-40s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s to near 30 degrees.

Warmer air arrives by Thursday with temperatures approaching the 60 mark by Friday. Our next chance for active weather looks to arrive by next weekend. It's still many days away, so be sure to check back for updates.