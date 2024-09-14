Maryland Weather: Beautiful weekend before rain chances return

The streak of pleasant weather is expected to continue into the weekend

The streak of pleasant weather is expected to continue into the weekend

The streak of pleasant weather is expected to continue into the weekend

BALTIMORE -- t's a dry, seasonable, and pleasant weekend with plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Be sure to get out and enjoy! Don't forget the sunscreen.

This morning areas of patchy fog are possible before 7 a.m. The afternoon is beautiful with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near average in the low to mid-80s. We can expect partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow is another day featuring sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. Conditions look great for tailgating and enjoying the Ravens first home game. Sunday night is still comfortable with lows in the low 60s for most.

Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, as a pattern change is coming. On Monday, it's the last day to enjoy dry weather for a bit. We can expect temperatures to hold in the low 80s during the day and in the low to mid-60s at night.

Cooler temperatures, more clouds, and rain chances return Tuesday afternoon and continue through Tuesday night. A prolonged period of off-and-on rain is expected from Wednesday through the following weekend. Due to the increased cloud cover and rain, highs will likely stay in the 70s from Tuesday through the end of the week with overnight lows in the low to mid-60s.

Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for the very latest.