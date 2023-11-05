Maryland Weather: A beautiful day ahead in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's another beautiful day here in Baltimore with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. This quiet weather pattern continues to hold through the early half of the week.

Sunday

After a cool start to the day, temperatures climb into the upper 60s to low 70s for a daytime high. Make sure you take the sunglasses if you will be out and about today. It's looking great for tailgating and the Ravens game.

Sunday Night

Temperatures cool off tonight into the upper 30s to low 40s. We can expect mostly clear skies. Winds are out of the north between 3-6 mph.

Monday

It's another pleasant day with partly to mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the 60s. Winds shift out of the south between 4-8 mph.

Monday Night

More clouds around Monday night, and it's a bit breezy with peak winds near 20 mph. Temperatures stay relatively mild with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look relatively dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures hold above average both during the day and at night. It's not until late week when our next chance for rain arrives. Be sure to stay tuned for updates.