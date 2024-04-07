Maryland Weather: Sun and clouds for Monday's solar eclipse

BALTIMORE– Frost advisory for eastern shore overnight. Monday's weather looks good for viewing the partial solar eclipse.

After spectacular spring weather Sunday afternoon, we're gearing up for another chilly to cold night. Our sky will remain mostly clear to clear and the wind will become calm. This will allow temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 40s across most of central Maryland.

On the eastern shore, overnight lows will drop into the middle to upper 30s. This will allow for some patchy frost to form overnight into early Monday morning. A frost advisory is in effect for the eastern shore midnight through 8 AM Monday. If you live on the eastern shore and have any sensitive plants or flowers outside, you will want to bring them inside or cover them up before headed to bed tonight.

Monday's weather looks good for viewing the partial solar eclipse here in Maryland. We will see a steady increase in mid to high level clouds throughout the day, but they should be thin enough to view the partial eclipse. You'll need special solar eclipse glasses if looking directly at the sun. The partial eclipse begins at 2:05 PM. Peak totality is reached at 3:21 PM when 88.24% of the sun will be blocked by the moon in Baltimore. Day will not turn into night, but daylight might appear a bit muted, similar to a mostly cloudy day. The partial eclipse will end at 4:33 PM.

Monday's high temperatures will be even milder than Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Should be a beautiful day to enjoy the eclipse or any other outdoor activities.

Clouds increase Tuesday, but that won't stop temperatures from climbing. We're forecasting highs in the middle 70s Tuesday afternoon. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible late Tuesday or Tuesday night, but the bulk of the area should remain dry.

A better chance for showers returns Wednesday afternoon and evening as a warm front approaches the area. Look for highs in the lower to middle 70s Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible N & W of Baltimore late Wednesday.

Thursday looks like the stormiest day of the week. Expect rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day along with strong and gusty winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph. Some wind gusts will exceed 35 mph. Any of the showers and storms Thursday could produce heavy downpours and localized flooding. We'll continue to monitor Thursday's forecast for a possible ALERT DAY due heavy rain and storms along with possible flood impacts. 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible by late Thursday night.

Friday will be a day of transition. Showers are possible, especially during the first half of the day. It's possible showers could linger into the afternoon. A gusty breeze out of the west will also be noticeable with highs in the middle 60s.

Next weekend's weather is trending in a fabulous direction! Saturday has a gusty breeze and sunshine with highs in the middle 60s. Sunday will feature a mostly sunny sky with highs climbing toward 70 degrees. We should have splendid weather if you want to spend next weekend outdoors!