Maryland Weather: Warmth returns Thursday; rain Friday

BALTIMORE -- The weather has taken a cooler turn today across Maryland following yesterday evening's cold front. For the rest of today, we can expect pleasant temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with some thin, high clouds moving in by afternoon along with a north breeze.

It will be clear tonight across the area initially, but clouds will thicken as the aforementioned cold front lifts back to the north as a warm front.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with high temperatures back into the mid-70s. Some areas could approach record highs. The record high for Baltimore on Thursday is 78°. We may get very close to that by afternoon.

A cold front will begin pushing into the state through the day Thursday with a very slim chance for a shower west of the I-95 corridor from late afternoon through early Thursday night. Overall, rain chances look slim to none with this system.

The front will push south of the area by late Thursday night and Friday morning. A wave of low pressure will track along the front bringing clouds and better rain chances back to the area for Friday. With only a small amount of moisture expected any rain that occurs will be very light. We are running a deficit of nearly 7" in Baltimore, so we desperately need the rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend and into early next week, we're expecting cooler-than-average weather and dry conditions as high pressure settles in. This high pressure system will bring a spell of cooler and dry weather starting Saturday.

In the mountains of western Maryland, the temperatures on Saturday afternoon will be quite cool, with highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s, and overnight lows dipping into the low to mid-30s for most areas, and 20s in the valleys.

By Sunday, clouds will increase again as a disturbance from the Midwest moves towards the area. Most of the rain with this system will stay well south of our area into southern Virginia with strong high pressure keeping us mostly sunny and dry here in the Baltimore area. This means if you are heading to the Ravens game, dress for temps in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds expected throughout the game.

All next week looks sunny and dry with high pressure dominating the weather pattern. Sunny skies and highs in the 50s can be expected with lows in the 30s.