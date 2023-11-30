Maryland Weather: Rain develops Friday afternoon & evening

BALTIMORE -- Expect dry and chilly weather tonight. Friday starts dry, but rain develops during the afternoon & evening.

After two cold days, we saw unseasonably mild temperatures Thursday afternoon. Temperatures reached close to 60-degrees across central Maryland, including Baltimore.

We will see a continuation of dry and pleasant weather this evening. We'll see a partly cloudy sky through the evening hours. Temperatures will drop from the mid-50s late this afternoon through the middle 40s by mid-evening. There is the chance that we see some of the Aurora across Maryland tonight, especially in rural parts of northern and western Maryland away from urban lights. The best chance of seeing this would be just after midnight. The only issue may be some increasing clouds coming in from the west and southwest. Lows will fall into the lower 30s.

Friday will start off dry with some breaks of sunshine during the morning. Clouds thicken up late morning into the midday hours. Light rain will break out during the afternoon hours and continue into the evening. There could even be a few pockets of steadier rain. With clouds and showers, high temperatures Friday will only top out in the lower 50s.

The weekend looks unseasonably mild, especially Saturday. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 60s Saturday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. We'll likely see some showers late Saturday night into early Sunday. Another wave of showers is possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but the exact placement of these showers is still somewhat uncertain. We'll have the chance of at least some damp weather. Highs will reach the upper 50s Sunday afternoon.

A cold front crosses the area Monday with one last mild afternoon and the possibility of a few showers. Highs will top out in the middle 50s with the wind becoming blustery & gusty during the afternoon and evening.

Chilly weather builds in Tuesday through Thursday. There is the chance of some morning rain showers, possibly mixed with some wet flakes Wednesday. The exact track and intensity of the storm will determine what falls and when, and that's still a bit uncertain this far out.

By Thursday we kickoff the beginning of Hanukkah, which takes place at sundown. The weather looks seasonably chilly with highs in the middle 40s with dry conditions for any celebrations.