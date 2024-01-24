Maryland Weather: Rain and patchy dense fog develop tonight

BALTIMORE -- Patchy areas of drizzle, fog, & showers develop tonight. Rain is likely Thursday along with more fog & mild temperatures.

Looking ahead to this evening, we'll continue to stay cloudy and cool with temperatures mainly in the 40s. We'll see showers developing, especially as we move into tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 40s or slowly rise to near 50 through he overnight. Along with the milder temperatures will come areas of patchy dense fog forming. Please be careful if you need to travel later tonight into Thursday morning.

FOG ISSUES THURSDAY & THUR. NIGHT: Areas of dense fog will form late tonight through Thursday and into early Friday AM. This is because warmer air is coming in from south on top of melting snow & cold ground. We'll also see periods of rain. Give yourself extra travel time. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/cAcOxuE53P — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 24, 2024

We'll see rounds of rain Thursday along with areas of fog. Some of the fog could stay locally dense throughout the day. Highs will climb to near 60 degrees. Rainfall totals from the rain later tonight through Thursday night should range from 0.50" to 0.75". While there could be some minor flooding in poor drainage spots, we're not looking at any widespread disruptions.

TRACKING ROUNDS OF RAIN: Showers build into the area tonight and gels into a steady rain Thursday. We'll see rounds of rain throughout the day into Thursday night. While we're not expecting widespread flooding, there could be some minor flooding in poor drainage areas. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/bUKSo5nHPK — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 24, 2024

We'll see another round of showers Thursday night along with areas of dense fog. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday morning will be unseasonably mild with temperatures only bottoming out around 60 degrees.

4-DAY FORECAST: We'll see MUCH warmer temps Thursday into Friday. Thursday is the wetter day w/ areas of fog. Friday we'll see clouds to sun. Some spots could hit the LOWER 70s! Saturday is trending drier with steady rain Sat. night into Sunday. Game still looks damp & windy @WJZ pic.twitter.com/6t76RWUunb — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 24, 2024

Friday will turn unseasonably warm, especially during the afternoon. Look for dense fog early in the morning, then partial clearing during the afternoon hours with a breeze out of the west. This will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most of the day looks to be rain-free as well. The only exception will be a few showers possible early Friday morning.

The latest weekend forecast has Saturday trending drier and also milder. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the middle 50s Saturday. A wave of low pressure will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Along with the rain will come a chilly wind out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph. The exact intensity of the rain for Sunday afternoon is a bit uncertain due to the timing of the storm. At this point in time, we want to prepare you to get wet, so it's important to dress for the rain and also to stay warm.

UPDATED @RAVENS FORECAST: We're still looking at wet weather during the game. There still is some uncertainty as to how steady rain will be at game time. Be prepared to get wet. Windy & chilly weather are a lock. No kind of weather is going to stop PURPLE FEVER & THE FLOCK! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/KxDgZepX8W — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 24, 2024

So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the 40s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change since it's only Wednesday. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.