Maryland Weather: Rain and patchy dense fog develop tonight
BALTIMORE -- Patchy areas of drizzle, fog, & showers develop tonight. Rain is likely Thursday along with more fog & mild temperatures.
Looking ahead to this evening, we'll continue to stay cloudy and cool with temperatures mainly in the 40s. We'll see showers developing, especially as we move into tonight. Temperatures will stay in the 40s or slowly rise to near 50 through he overnight. Along with the milder temperatures will come areas of patchy dense fog forming. Please be careful if you need to travel later tonight into Thursday morning.
We'll see rounds of rain Thursday along with areas of fog. Some of the fog could stay locally dense throughout the day. Highs will climb to near 60 degrees. Rainfall totals from the rain later tonight through Thursday night should range from 0.50" to 0.75". While there could be some minor flooding in poor drainage spots, we're not looking at any widespread disruptions.
We'll see another round of showers Thursday night along with areas of dense fog. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday morning will be unseasonably mild with temperatures only bottoming out around 60 degrees.
Friday will turn unseasonably warm, especially during the afternoon. Look for dense fog early in the morning, then partial clearing during the afternoon hours with a breeze out of the west. This will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Most of the day looks to be rain-free as well. The only exception will be a few showers possible early Friday morning.
The latest weekend forecast has Saturday trending drier and also milder. Expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the middle 50s Saturday. A wave of low pressure will bring rain to the area Saturday night into Sunday. Along with the rain will come a chilly wind out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph. The exact intensity of the rain for Sunday afternoon is a bit uncertain due to the timing of the storm. At this point in time, we want to prepare you to get wet, so it's important to dress for the rain and also to stay warm.
So for the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 PM Sunday expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the 40s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho. Please stay tuned to the forecast for Sunday, as it can change since it's only Wednesday. Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team will be finetuning the forecast for Sunday all week long with the latest information.
