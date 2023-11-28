Maryland Weather: Coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Grab the heavy coat before you head out today. And go ahead and add the hat, gloves, and scarf! Bitter cold is in store throughout the day and night.

This morning, we're waking up to temperatures in the low to mid to 30s but the wind is making it feel like the mid to upper 20s.

We're even seeing some snow showers moving across Central Maryland this morning. Keep in mind you could catch these flurries as you make your way to work this morning and get the kids off to school.

The coldest air of the winter season so far will settle in today and tonight. Additional snow showers are expected for Western Maryland throughout the day with another inch of snow possible. Highs will struggle to reach the mid to upper 30s across most of Maryland. Western Maryland could see highs only in the teens.

Blustery conditions will be with us through the evening, with northwest winds of 15-20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 40-45 mph in the mountains. Wind chills will stay in the upper 20s in the Baltimore Area throughout the day and in the teens to single digits in Western Maryland.

Tonight will be brutally cold, with lows in the teens in most areas, low 20s in the Baltimore Area, and single digits in Western Maryland. Winds will decrease after sunset, but wind chills will remain in the teens through Wednesday morning.

High pressure will start to build in the region on Wednesday, maintaining dry conditions with afternoon temperatures warming to the 40s. A reinforcing cold front crossing the area Wednesday afternoon. Lows Wednesday night will drop back into the 20s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the week, high pressure along the Carolina coast will move out to sea on Thursday, bringing mild and dry air with south to southwest winds.

Clouds will increase Thursday night, with a few rain showers possible in the northern mountains and other northwest zones. The rest of the area will stay dry, with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Friday will see increased rain chances throughout the region, likely occurring midday through Friday evening.

Conditions may start to dry out overnight through early Saturday as high pressure builds in with slightly cooler temperatures. More rain will move in with a couple of waves of low pressure Sunday into Monday. Temperatures through the period will remain in the 50s for highs.