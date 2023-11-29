Maryland Weather: Cold night ahead, but much milder Thursday

BALTIMORE -- We have another cold night with lows back down into the 20s. Thursday turns much milder with highs in the 50s.

After a bright & chilly day today, we have another cold night coming our way. Low temperatures will drop down into the lower to middle 20s with a moonlit sky. Thankfully the winds tonight will not be nearly as abrasive as last night.

ANOTHER COLD NIGHT: We'll see another cold night with lows in the middle to upper 20s. Skies will stay mostly clear. We will double these temperatures tomorrow afternoon as we see a major warm-up! So keep that in the back of your mind. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/n7ITAA1QYQ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 29, 2023

Thursday will start off cold with early morning temperatures in the middle 20s. Thursday will feature a breeze out of the southwest at 5 to 15 mph along with plenty of sunshine. This sunshine combined with a milder wind direction will help our temperatures bounce back into the lower to middle 50s Thursday afternoon.

Clouds will return Thursday night and by Friday we're expecting some rounds of showers and light rain. Despite the expected rain showers, we're still looking at relatively mild weather on Friday with highs in the lower 50s. Friday evening looks damp for any travel plans or outdoor activities.

MILDER DAYS AHEAD: After our quick, but intense cold snap, temps will be headed in a milder direction Thursday afternoon through Monday. Some chilly weather builds back in after that, but we'll see at least several days with highs back in the 50s. Saturday in 60s! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/jq28h2hSDp — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 29, 2023

We keep a mostly cloudy sky on Saturday. While there may be a stray shower or two, the day doesn't look overly wet. In fact, temperatures on Saturday afternoon may top out in the lower 60s.

Another wave of low pressure will be forming Saturday night and Sunday. The exact track will determine exactly how much rain we get. Right now we have at least the chance of some showers on Sunday. A better chance of showers takes place on Monday as a strong cold front approaches the area.

Seasonably chilly weather builds back into the area Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.