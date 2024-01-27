Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY heavy rain and possible flooding

BALTIMORE -- An ALERT DAY is in effect 11 PM tonight through 9 AM Sunday for heavy rain and the potential urban & street flooding.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an ALERT DAY for heavy rain and potential flooding across central and northern Maryland from 11 PM tonight through 9 AM Sunday morning. Many areas will receive a widespread 1 to 1.5" of rain. Some localized 2" rain totals are possible. These type of rain totals may produce street & urban flooding overnight into the early morning hours Sunday. If you see flood waters, turn around, don't drown! Please reduce your speeds while driving and give yourself extra travel time.

ALERT DAY ISSUED FOR FLOOD POTENTIAL: We've issued @WJZ ALERT DAY 11 PM tonight until 9 AM Sunday. Ground is saturated from recent rain & snow. An additional widespread 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is likely with locally 2" totals, esp south of Baltimore. Be cautious if driving! pic.twitter.com/KY4BngNSuv — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 27, 2024

Clouds will continue to thicken this evening with rain developing after 7 PM. Rain will start light but increase in intensity through the overnight hours. The heaviest downpours with the greatest chance of flooding looks to occur during the late overnight hours into early Sunday morning. In addition to pockets of street, poor drainage, and urban flooding, visibility will be reduced in areas of heavy rainfall.

UPDATED @RAVENS FORECAST: Not much change to our forecast all week for game! Still looks like heavy rain is over by 9 AM. Then cloudy late morning & early afternoon. Scattered showers & light rain pivot back during game, but intensity isn't bad. Chilly raw breeze. GO RAVENS! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/9VcbuoWAPP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 27, 2024

Sunday

Steadiest and heaviest rain ends between 7 AM and 9 AM. Then we're cloudy and mainly dry for several hours. For the Ravens big AFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. expect scattered, wind-whipped showers with temperatures in the middle 40s and wind-chills in the 30s. Best to dress to stay warm and have a purple rain poncho.

UPDATED @RAVENS FORECAST: Not much change to our forecast all week for game! Still looks like heavy rain is over by 9 AM. Then cloudy late morning & early afternoon. Scattered showers & light rain pivot back during game, but intensity isn't bad. Chilly raw breeze. GO RAVENS! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/9VcbuoWAPP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 27, 2024

Sunday Night

Cloudy, breezy, damp, and cold weather with additional scattered showers continues through the overnight. A few wet snow flakes will mix in, especially in northern areas. No accumulation is expected as temperatures will stay in the middle 30s.

Monday

Expect variable clouds with some sunshine and a gusty and chilly breeze. A few snow showers will continue across western Maryland. Highs will top out in the middle 40s, but the feels like temperature will stay in the 30s with the gusty & chilly winds.

Looking Ahead

Two minor storm systems look to impact us next week. The first system will bring the possibility of a few rain and/or wet snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday. Amounts will remain light and impacts should be minimal. We'll have some nice quiet weather on Thursday with highs near 50. An additional disturbance will pivot through on Friday bringing us the chance of more showers, but the rain isn't looking too heavy.