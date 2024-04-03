Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY strong to severe storms today

BALTIMORE -- A WJZ ALERT DAY is in effect as we face rounds of showers and storms throughout the day.

ALERT DAY TIMING: If you get out the door now, you'll likely miss the heavy downpours this morning. Those will arrive between 8 and 9 am! Severe storms are possible this afternoon. #AlertDay #Baltimore #FirstAlert #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/NbHQClsfNF — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 3, 2024

The first round is arriving during the morning commute. These storms may produce areas of flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Prepare for another very slow morning commute on the roads with the possibility of heavy rain, lightning, and thunder. Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially along and east of I-95.

ROUGH ON THE ROADS: You're dealing with areas of dense fog & rain if you're headed out early this morning. Heavier wet weather & storms won't arrive until around 8am so if you can hit the road before then, that would be best on this ALERT DAY. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/2Qc0YgrcpC — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 3, 2024

A Flood Watch is in effect through this afternoon for the possibility of flooding from showers and heavy thunderstorms. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible from heavy thunderstorms with some locations receiving as much as 3 to 4 inches where the heaviest storms occur. If you see flood waters, please avoid them.

FLOOD WATCH ISSUED FOR MOST OF MARYLAND: Given recent heavy rainfall and the expectation of more heavy rain & thunderstorms, a flood watch has been issued for many of our counties except for the eastern shore. An additional 1-2" of rain expected with isolated 3-4" totals. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/cPT3JXhQR4 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 2, 2024

Garrett and Allegany Counties are already under Flood Warnings through the early afternoon.

A second batch of potentially strong to severe thunderstorms will begin to develop near Baltimore around midday. The storms will develop in the form of a broken to solid line, intensify, and move eastward. The strongest storms may contain heavy downpours, strong, potentially damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. The highest risk for severe weather is along and east of I-95, especially across the eastern shore of Maryland. Most of the storms will be out of the area before 5 PM.

Some leftover showers are possible Wednesday evening with chilly & breezy weather returning. Look for lows in the 40s.

Thursday may start off with some early sunshine, but clouds will quickly build. Scattered sprinkles & showers will develop during the midday, afternoon, and early evening hours. We're also looking at a gusty wind with temperatures in the middle 50s, so the day has a chilly feel.

Friday and Saturday will be similar days with early sunshine giving way to scattered sprinkles and light showers. While the rain won't be heavy, it will be a nuisance for any outdoor activities.

A much nicer weather pattern begins Sunday and lasts through the middle of next week. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs climbing back into the 60s Sunday and Monday and into the 70s by next Tuesday.