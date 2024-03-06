Maryland Weather: Alert Day due to dense fog

BALTIMORE-- The First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day due to dense fog during the morning commute.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Northern Baltimore, Carroll, Howard and Montgomery Counties are under a Dense Fog Advisory through noon due to visibility at a quarter mile or less. Please take it slow as you get where you need to go this morning. #WJZ #FirstAlert #AlertDay #Baltimore #MDWX pic.twitter.com/kdv1isLLfy — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 6, 2024

Many places in the Baltimore area are waking up to visibility at half a mile or less. That is making for a tough commute so please plan to take it slow on the roads. Use low beams with your headlights and reduce speeds on the highway as you're out and about.

ALERT DAY DUE TO DENSE FOG: Please give yourself some extra time to get where you need to go this morning. It's a foggy commute with visibility down to a half mile or less. #WJZ #AlertDay #Baltimore #MDWX #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/xhEvhAUreS — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 6, 2024

Rain returns to our area midday. We'll see on and off rain continuing into Wednesday night. While the rain will be persistent, the rain intensity isn't expected to be too heavy. This should limit any problems with potential flooding.

RAINY WEDNESDAY, BUT NO MAJOR PROBLEMS: We're expecting anywhere between 0.50" to 1" of rain Wednesday into Wednesday night, this amount of rain shouldn't cause any huge problems. If you're traveling N & E toward coastal NJ, NYC, & New England, flooding will be a problem. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/KMxpFLfM4M — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 5, 2024

If you're going to be out and about today, give yourself some extra travel time as road conditions may be slower than normal with wet pavement. You will also need your umbrella, especially during the mid to late morning through the nighttime hours, before tapering off early Thursday morning.

WEDNESDAY WEATHER ACROSS MARYLAND: We may start off the day with areas of dense fog, but rain will become the big story Wednesday. We'll see periods of rain mid to late morning through the evening hours. Have an umbrella with you! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/yU9nEZPVD8 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 5, 2024

We are in a pipeline of storms that are bringing wet weather to the region. After the rain today into early Thursday morning, we'll see a brief break in the rain Friday before more rain returns to the area Saturday into Saturday night. Saturday's storm system should leave Saturday night allowing for a drier weather Sunday. Plan on an indoor Saturday with the soggy weather.

RAIN RISK NEXT 6 DAYS: Our highest chances of rain over the next 6 days will take place Wednesday into Wednesday night. Any early showers quickly taper off Thursday. We'll see another round of rain likely Saturday. That should end in time so that we see a decent Sunday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/F6J2EzDTdI — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 5, 2024

Gusty winds, dry weather, and sunshine return to the region Sunday into Monday. High temperatures rebound into the middle 50s Sunday and Monday. By Tuesday we should see high temperatures should leap into the lower 60s with breezy and bright weather continuing.

Don't forget that we spring forward by one hour Saturday night into Sunday as we switch to daylight saving time. Our sunrise time Sunday is 7:24 AM, but the sunset time will be 7:08 PM.