Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY for dangerous cold into tonight
BALTIMORE -- An ALERT DAY is in effect through tonight for dangerously cold wind-chills that will continue to impact us through early Sunday morning.
Expect bitter cold air tonight with low temperatures dipping down into the lower to middle teens. Combine those numbing temperatures with gusty winds, and we'll see feels like temperatures dive into the single digits to below zero. Please dress in layers, cover your head, hands, and face. Take breaks inside if necessary to warm your body.
While Sunday will be another cold day, the air won't be as brutal or abrasive. We'll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the lower 30s. A gusty northwest breeze will still give the air a bite and sting to it. We'll see some gradual melting throughout the day, but any snow and slush that does melt will refreeze Sunday night. Sunday night looks like the coldest night of the season so far with lows in the single digits and lower teens.
Monday and Tuesday look quiet with sunshine on Monday and highs in the middle 30s. Tuesday skies will turn mostly cloudy, but we'll also turn milder with highs in the lower 40s. The weather looks dry and quiet during this stretch.
A series of disturbances will be headed this way starting as early as Tuesday night and lasting through next Friday. These will bring us rounds of showers, rain, and fog. In addition to the rain chances and melting snow, we'll see much milder weather. Unseasonably mild by late week with highs approaching 60 degrees both Thursday and Friday.
