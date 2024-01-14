Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY Monday night into Tuesday morning for accumulating snow

BALTIMORE- An ALERT DAY has been issued Monday overnight into Tuesday morning for accumulating snow that will likely cause school and travel delays.

Snow develops Monday evening and continues into Tuesday morning delivering widespread 2 to 3 inch totals, isolated spots will receive 4 inch snowfall totals.

ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY IN BALTIMORE: Our first widespread accumulating snow in nearly two years will impact Baltimore & most of Maryland. While not paralyzing, widespread 2 to 3 inches likely Monday night into Tuesday AM. Delays likely. We've issued ALERT DAY Tuesday AM. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/1pbqCFEdoV — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 14, 2024

Light snow will break out across the area Monday evening. The snow intensity should not be a problem for the first few hours of the storm, so widespread travel problems Monday evening are not expected. Snow intensity will increase from light to moderate Monday night. This is when road conditions will become slick, especially on untreated surfaces. Temperatures should be cold enough to support ALL snow, so little to no sleet or freezing rain is expected.

FAST & FURIOUS: We told you yesterday snow squalls would march in and mean business. Quick & heavy hitters, confirmed by radar! Those snow squalls are long gone, but COLD is here to stay. Tracking MORE SNOW Mon. night and Tue. AM. This time a few inches! More on @WJZ this evening pic.twitter.com/jHjPGPJLXY — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 14, 2024

WIND: When the snow is falling, Monday night into Tuesday morning, the wind looks LIGHT out of the north 5 to 10 mph. Blowing and drifting do NOT look like a problem. Late Tuesday afternoon and evening will turn windy and even colder, but by then, snow will have ended.

TEMPERATURES: Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees while the snow is falling. Road chemicals are very effective in these types of temperatures. Untreated surfaces will be slippery, but treated surfaces will be wet or lightly slushy. Temperatures will fall into the teens Tuesday night with wind-chills in the single digits.



IMPACTS: Given the timing of snow during the Tuesday morning commute, school delays are likely. Tuesday morning's commute will be much slower than normal given falling snow, road crews treating highways, and wet to locally slick conditions. Tuesday evening's commute should be better, but COLD and WIND are to be expected. Any leftover untreated surfaces will turn ICY as temperatures plunge and we'll be concerned about a REFREEZE Tuesday evening and night with any leftover standing snow or melted snow from earlier in the day.

TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW: ROUND 1: Light snow & flurries is nuisance overnight into early Monday. Given Monday is a holiday & most of light snow ends before 7 AM, not expecting major problems. Coating in spots. SECOND ROUND Mon. night into Tue. AM delivers 2 to 3 inches w/ more impacts pic.twitter.com/tbim6Grwiu — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 14, 2024

WHEN: Steadiest snow looks to fall late Monday evening through Tuesday morning. This will NOT be a major storm, but it is the first widespread significant winter weather event we've seen in a few years. People need to reacclimate themselves by driving in snowy conditions.

We will need to carefully keep an eye out on Monday afternoon and early evening. Some models try to bring the snow in a little earlier. There isn't full agreement on this, but it's something we'll be watching.

Right now, indications are if this does happen, the snow would be light and not very problematic, but it's something we're flagging and we'll be watching in case the situation escalates.

ALSO NOTEWORTHY: Road treatment chemicals work best with temperatures above 20°F. Therefore, any leftover snow/melted snow on roads/sidewalks will turn to ICE even if treated Tuesday night. It's important people clear this snow off their driveways, sidewalks, paths, etc so Wednesday morning isn't so slippery. Winds will help dry many surfaces out, so hopefully this won't be a widespread issue Wednesday morning.

GOOD NEWS: The snow will be ideal for sledding and snowball-making. There won't be too much of it (not expecting more than 4") to remove, so it will not be dangerous to shovel.

HIGH CONFIDENCE FOR SNOW: While this won't be a major snowstorm, it'll be first widespread accumulating snow in 2 years. Generally between 2 to 3" is expected with locally 4" in spots. Great for snowball making & sledding. Snow won't be hard to remove. Slick untreated roads. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/SfcBiAXHef — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 14, 2024

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. A light coating of snow is possible in spots, especially south of Baltimore. Lows in the middle 20s.

Monday - MLK Junior Day

Clouds will thicken and light snow is possible by evening. High temperatures near 32. Snow will become steadier Monday night with widespread accumulations of 1 to 2 inches by early Tuesday morning. In areas that receive some of the heavier snow bands, nearly 3" is possible by early Tuesday.

Tuesday

Snow gradually tapers off by lunch time. Partial clearing, windy and very cold during the afternoon. Temperatures falling into the 20s. Wind-chills falling into the teens by evening.

Rest of Next Week

Very cold, but quiet weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will be the colder day, despite sunshine, with highs near 30, but wind-chills mainly in the teens. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s.

Another chance of snow is possible on Friday. It's still too early to know if this storm will be more of a nuisance or deliver a more potentially significant snowfall. We'll have clearer information about this snow potential as the week evolves. Stay tuned.

Be sure to check back with the WJZ First Alert weather team for updates.