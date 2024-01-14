Maryland Weather: A snow squall and reinforced cold on the way

BALTIMORE -- It's a cold start to the end of the weekend with temperatures at least 20 degrees cooler compared to this time yesterday. Aside from the cold, we will be watching an Arctic front, which could produce a line of snow squalls by midday.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect today through 5 p.m. with peak gusts once again to 50 mph.

Sunday

We remain blustery and cold today with high temperatures in the mid-40s, but Feels Like temperatures in the 30s throughout the day. We should experience a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. A line of snow squalls is possible, although, the most recent model data suggests most of the snow stays to our north. Regardless, you will know when the Arctic front arrives. There will be gusty winds and reinforced cold moving in behind the frontal boundary. These snow squalls can reduce visibility and drop a quick dusting of snow.

Tonight

Expect an increase in cloud cover tonight with overnight lows in the low 20s. It's also a bit breezy with peak gusts to 20 mph.

Monday - MLK Day

A few more clouds around on Monday as we set our sights on the next potential storm system. We should remain dry, but chilly on Monday with highs only in the low 30s. There is a slight chance of a flurry, especially south of Baltimore. Layer up if you will be spending any time outdoors!

Monday Night

By Monday night we can expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance for some accumulating snow, especially after 8 p.m. Overnight lows dip into the mid to upper 20s.

Accumulating Snow Chances

A developing system will likely bring light accumulating snow to Baltimore Monday night through Tuesday. Models are still working out uncertainty with snowfall totals, but it does look like 1-3" is possible. We certainly have one of the main ingredients, which is abundant cold air. Disruptions to the Tuesday morning commute is possible.

Be sure to check back with the WJZ First Alert weather team for updates.