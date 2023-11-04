Maryland Weather: A pleasant & dry weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Dry weather is expected to stick around over the next few days in Baltimore making it a great weekend to head outdoors. Temperatures will approach 70 degrees before the end of the weekend. Also, don't forget to turn back the clocks tonight.

Saturday

Partly to mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds are calm out of the west.

Saturday Night

A few more clouds around tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures remain in the low 40s. Winds are light out of the southeast between 4-8 mph.

Sunday

Plenty of sunshine continues with temperatures in the upper 60s. These temperatures are a few degrees above average. A nice early November treat! Winds shift out of the northwest and could be gusty at times to 15 mph.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies Sunday night with temperatures in the low 40s.

No real rain chances in sight through early week. Temperatures also stay slightly above average. Use this opportunity to rake leaves and winterize outdoors.