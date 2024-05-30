Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Sunshine continues Friday

BALTIMORE -- We are about to enter a stretch of really nice weather heading into the first part of the weekend.

For the rest of the afternoon, expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s area-wide. There's a very small chance for a late-day shower; otherwise, the forecast looks dry.

Any showers that do pop up this afternoon will dissipate after sunset, with skies overnight mostly clear. Low temperatures will fall into the low 50s.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Friday, with highs in the mid-70s. It will be a beautiful end to the workweek. We will dip down into the 50s once again for Friday night.

Saturday will bring a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the low 80s. Saturday night won't be quite as cool, with lows in the low 60s as moisture begins streaming back into the area.

There will be more clouds on Sunday and a chance for some late-day showers as a weak storm system makes its way into the region.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine to start next week, with highs in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday. However, chances for showers and storms will return to the area by mid-week.

Unsettled weather is expected to continue through Friday.

