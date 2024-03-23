Maryland weather: First Alert Day Saturday for costal storm

BALTIMORE- TODAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

Showers have already started to make their way in this morning. Mostly to our southern region, we can expect soaking rains to make their way through the state over the next several hours.

The rain is here and there is more coming! Stay with #WJZ as we get you through this First Alert Weather Day pic.twitter.com/XpamlHwFyQ — Meteorologist Abigail Degler (@abigail_degler) March 23, 2024

The morning and early afternoon is where we see the heaviest rain push through. We could see a few areas of localized flooding due to the amounts of rain expected. A Flood Watch was issued last night and continues Saturday morning.

We are also seeing a wind advisory for Maryland beaches.

The First Alert Weather Team has their eyes on this storm and expect some localized flooding in areas that see more than an inch of rain. Winds will also be a concern, with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

This combination of conditions could lead to street flooding, power outages and overall travel impacts for your Saturday.

Highs are expected to be near average with little talk of seeing the sun.

Tonight, lows will dip into the 40s.

Sunday is our better half of the weekend. Sunshine will return as skies rapidly dry out.

Highs for your Sunday are in the middle to upper 50s with a mild north wind.

Monday looks to be the best set-up for weather with highs near 60, sunshine and mild winds.

We will see rain return to the region going into the latter half of next week.