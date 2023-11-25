Maryland Weather: Cold Saturday, turns wet Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE -- After a seasonably cool, but quiet Black Friday, our Small Business Saturday will be sunny but quite chilly!

Much colder air built overnight, leaving us with temperatures in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s in & around Baltimore.

We do have some clouds to start the day but skies will brighten through the morning, making way for solid sunshine by the afternoon.

We'll certainly need that sun today as the colder airmass keeps high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Despite the morning clouds and colder temperatures, travel weather should remain good across the state. Expect dry roads and air travel should be fine as most major airports across the country look quiet Saturday.

COLD BUT CALM SHOPPING WEATHER: Happy Small Business Saturday! Morning temperatures are hovering around 30° with highs today only in the low to mid 40s! Bundle up as you head out to snag those deals! pic.twitter.com/Es1quYWWyK — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 25, 2023

Sunday starts quiet and cloudy with morning temperatures in the low 30s. Sunday morning will be the best time to travel across the state with dry weather. By the afternoon, two different weather system will begin to impact the area. A cold front to the west combined with a developing area of low pressure offshore will bring showers to the area starting Sunday afternoon. The rain will turn steadier in the evening & night. Highs Sunday afternoon will top out near 50 before the rain arrives.

Monday will turn windy with skies partially clearing during the morning. Temperatures will climb to near 50 degrees by midday, just in time for yet another cold front to move through during the afternoon and night. This will trigger gusty winds to develop for several hours late Monday morning into the afternoon. In addition to the strong winds, temperatures will begin to quickly fall late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Temperatures should be down into the middle to upper 30s by 6 PM Monday with wind-chills near 30 degrees.

COLD AIR & GUSTY WINDS: Two cold fronts are on the way! One moves through Sunday and then another one on Monday. That will leave us with not just very cold air but also very blustery winds from Monday afternoon through Wednesday! Get those heavy coats ready. pic.twitter.com/0tCojiSYuv — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 25, 2023

The coldest air will be felt Tuesday with blustery & numbing winds developing by late morning and continuing through the late afternoon hours. Highs will only reach near 40 degrees, but combine the gusty winds with the cold, and wind-chills will stay numbing in the upper 20s & lower 30s, during what would be normally warmest part of the day.

Tuesday night looks very cold with widespread lows in the lower to middle 20s. Wind-chills will sink down into the teens to near 20 degrees during the overnight hours.

Wednesday still looks brisk and chilly with highs in the lower to middle 40s, but the winds won't be nearly as harsh. Thursday looks quiet and a touch milder with highs getting close to 50 degrees.

No major storms are expected next week as the weather looks to stay dry in this colder pattern. Our next chance of showers appears to be next Saturday with temperatures warming back into the 50s.