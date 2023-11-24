Maryland Weather: Cold Saturday, turns wet Sunday afternoon
BALTIMORE -- The coldest air of the season yet builds in later tonight into Saturday. Rainy weather develops Sunday afternoon.
After a seasonably cool, but quiet Black Friday, we'll see much colder air building into the area overnight. A northerly wind will start pushing in the cold air during the overnight hours. By early Saturday morning, temperatures will range from the lower 20s in western Maryland to the mid and upper 20s in & around Baltimore.
Saturday starts off cold with morning clouds across the state. The cloud cover will begin to thin out around midday and we'll start to see more in the way of sunshine Saturday afternoon.
We'll need the sun Saturday as the colder airmass keeps high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s. Despite the morning clouds and colder temperatures, travel weather should remain good across the state. Expect dry roads and air travel should be fine as most major airports across the country look quiet Saturday.
Sunday starts quiet and cloudy with morning temperatures in the 30s & 40s. Sunday morning will be the best time to travel across the state with dry weather. By Sunday afternoon, we'll see two weather systems beginning to impact the area. A cold front to the west combined with a developing area of low pressure offshore will bring showers to the area beginning sometime Sunday afternoon. The rain will turn steadier Sunday evening & night as the coastal system moves northward along the coast. Highs Sunday afternoon will top out near 50 before the rain begins.
Monday will turn windy with skies partially clearing during the morning. Temperatures will climb to near 50 degrees by midday. A secondary cold front will cross the area Monday afternoon into Monday night. The will allow strong and gusty winds to develop for several hours late Monday morning into the afternoon. In addition to the gusty winds, temperatures will begin to quickly fall late Monday afternoon into Monday night. Temperatures should be down into the middle to upper 30s by 6 PM Monday with wind-chills near 30 degrees.
The coldest air will be felt Tuesday with blustery & numbing winds developing by late morning and continuing through the late afternoon hours. Highs will only reach near 40 degrees, but combine the gusty winds with the cold, and wind-chills will stay numbing in the upper 20s & lower 30s, during what would be normally warmest part of the day.
Tuesday night looks very cold with widespread lows in the lower to middle 20s. Wind-chills will sink down into the teens to near 20 degrees during the overnight hours.
Wednesday still looks brisk and chilly with highs in the lower to middle 40s, but the winds won't be nearly as harsh. Thursday looks quiet and a touch milder with highs getting close to 50 degrees.
No major storms are expected next week as the weather looks to stay dry in this colder pattern. Our next chance of showers appears to be next Saturday with temperatures warming back into the 50s.
