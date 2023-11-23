Maryland Weather: Chilly Black Friday, even colder Saturday

BALTIMORE -- After a stunning and pleasant Thanksgiving, we are in for some colder and cloudier weather on this Black Friday.

If you're headed out early to snag some good deals, temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s with partly cloudy skies.

CLOUDY & COOLER BLACK FRIDAY: Temperatures are in the 30s as you head out early to snag those deals! Temperatures will climb into the low 50s through the afternoon. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/KCTsiOmuIE — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 24, 2023

Expect the gray to win out over the sunshine today as temperatures climb into the 40s and eventually into the lower 50s this afternoon. No rain is expected, so road conditions will remain dry.

High pressure will start to gain control of our weather tonight into early Saturday. This will allow colder air to filter in. By Saturday, high pressure will be overhead providing us a nice amount of sunshine, but a cold feel. Highs Saturday afternoon will only reach the lower to middle 40s. Thankfully, the winds look relatively gentle during this time.

On Sunday we will start the morning with sunshine filtered through high clouds. Cloud cover will continue to thicken throughout the day Sunday as an area of low pressure approaches. This will eventually bring some showers or light rain to the area late Sunday. The better chance of showers will come Sunday night as a weak coastal storm moves north just offshore. This will bring several hours of showers or even a steady rain to the area.

By Monday morning, we are quickly drying out as low pressure exits to our northeast. Look for clouds giving way to sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. A strong cold front crosses the area late Monday and Monday night bringing in windy and much colder weather.

Tuesday's forecast looks cold! With a northwest wind at 10-20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph, the air will have a numbing feel as high temperatures only climb into the low 40s. Windchill values on Tuesday will stay in the 20s & low 30s most of the day. Wednesday stays chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Despite the colder weather, no major storms are on the horizon next week, so it's a dry chill with no rain or snow to worry about for now.