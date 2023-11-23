Maryland Weather: Chilly Black Friday, even colder Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Expect clouds filtering out sunshine on Black Friday with an even colder shot of air arriving Saturday.

After a beautiful Thanksgiving, we are in for some colder weather arriving overnight. Look for temperatures to drop into the lower to middle 30s in many neighborhoods, especially outside of the Baltimore Beltway. There will be patchy areas of frost forming in the colder neighborhoods. The sky will stay mostly clear to partly cloudy.

Black Friday looks good for the shoppers. Early deal hunters will encounter cold weather with early morning temperatures in the 30s. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and eventually into the lower 50s Friday afternoon. We'll see sunshine fade to clouds as high clouds thicken and filter out the sunshine. No rain is expected, so road conditions will remain dry.

High pressure will start to gain control of our weather Friday night into early Saturday. This will allow colder air to bleed into the area from the north Friday night. By Saturday, high pressure will be overhead providing us a nice amount of sunshine, but a cold feel. Highs Saturday afternoon will only reach the lower to middle 40s. Thankfully, the winds look relatively gentle during this time.

On Sunday we will start the morning with sunshine filtered through high clouds. Cloud cover will continue to thicken throughout the day Sunday as an area of low pressure approaches. This will eventually bring some showers or light rain to the area late Sunday. The better chance of showers will come Sunday night as a weak coastal storm moves north just offshore. This will bring several hours of showers or even a steady rain to the area.

By Monday morning, we are quickly drying out as low pressure exits to our northeast. Look for clouds giving way to sunshine with highs in the lower 50s. A strong cold front crosses the area late Monday and Monday night bringing in windy and much colder weather.

Tuesday's forecast looks cold! With a northwest wind at 10-20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph, the air will have a numbing feel as high temperatures only climb into the low 40s. Windchill values on Tuesday will stay in the 20s & low 30s most of the day. Wednesday stays chilly with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Despite the colder weather, no major storms are on the horizon next week, so it's a dry chill with no rain or snow to worry about for now.