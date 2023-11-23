Maryland Weather: Breezy & dry Turkey Day

BALTIMORE -- Dry but breezy for your Turkey Day! Whether you're hitting the road to see family, cooking up a storm or just hanging on the couch watching football, your Thanksgiving Day weather looks very nice across Maryland.

TURKEY DAY MORNING: Temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s to start your Thanksgiving but a breezy northwest wind is making it feel like the upper 30s and low 40s. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/Lc9LbtVbPS — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 23, 2023

We'll see a mostly sunny sky with comfortably cool temperatures during the afternoon. So after an early morning chill with temperatures in the 30s & 40s, we'll see highs recover into the middle to upper 50s. The weather for traveling or any outdoor activities looks great.

Plenty of sunshine to go along with your pie! Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s but plan for it to feel about 5° cooler. pic.twitter.com/4Y2imLXa9R — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 23, 2023

Black Friday weather for the shoppers also looks good. We'll have a seasonable chill in the air with highs in the upper 40s & lower 50s. We'll see a good deal of high clouds filtered out the sun, but no rain is expected.

The weather should continue to stay dry and quiet through the start of the weekend. We'll definitely be dealing with a chill in the air Saturday with highs topping out in the middle to upper 40s. Sunday's forecast is a bit more tricky as a weak coastal storm may clip the area with some showers. There is still some uncertainty in regards to the timing of these showers and who gets them as models are disagreeing. The best chance for showers appears to be later in the day Sunday and Sunday night, especially south & east of Baltimore. Check back for updates to this forecast as we get closer to Sunday as we get a better handle on the storm track and timing.