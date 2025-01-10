Maryland Weather: Overnight snow showers, more arctic air next week

More snow expected for Maryland along with tough cold for Ravens game

More snow expected for Maryland along with tough cold for Ravens game

BALTIMORE -- Another round of snow is expected to impact the area tonight and early Saturday. Skies will become mostly cloudy by Friday evening, with snow showers starting around midnight and continuing through Saturday morning.

The snow will be light, with no significant accumulations anticipated. However, up to an inch of snowfall is expected across the Baltimore area by early Saturday morning. The heaviest snowfall totals will occur in far western Maryland, including Garrett County, where three to five inches are possible.

Southern Maryland, from St. Mary's County and Charles County eastward to Worcester County, could see two to three inches of snowfall. Elsewhere, snowfall totals will generally be around an inch, with the best chance for two-inch accumulations occurring south of Baltimore, particularly across portions of the Eastern Shore.

High temperatures on Saturday will reach the mid-30s, with snow ending early in the morning. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph through the afternoon. By Saturday evening, the winds will relax, just in time for the AFC Wild Card game at M&T Bank Stadium against the Steelers.

Temperatures at kickoff will hover around 30 degrees and are expected to remain near 30 through the fourth quarter. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph will create wind chills in the upper teens during the game. Be sure to dress warmly if you're attending.

For the rest of the weekend, expect lots of sunshine. High temperatures will reach near 40 degrees on Sunday afternoon. The warming trend will continue into Monday, with highs in the low 40s.

Another arctic cold front will move through the area by Tuesday, dropping high temperatures back into the 30s. Overnight lows will dip into the mid-teens Tuesday and Wednesday nights. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Wind chills will drop into the single digits Wednesday and Thursday mornings. As a result, we have issued a possible alert day for both days due to the low wind chills.

No snow is expected after Saturday, with dry weather forecast through the first part of next weekend. Temperatures will gradually warm, with highs near 40 degrees on Friday and reaching the low 40s by Saturday.