Maryland Weather: Alert Days issued for strong winds today and tomorrow

BALTIMORE-- Wind speeds increase today and will gust to 50 mph at times. Alert Days have been issued for today and tomorrow.

Wind Alerts

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued ALERT DAYS for Sunday and Monday for strong to potentially damaging winds. Widespread wind gusts Sunday and Monday will reach 40 to 45 mph. Some isolated wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible, especially across western Maryland. You will want to secure any loose outdoor objects now before the strong winds arrive. There is also the possibility for isolated power outages where the strongest winds occur.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Maryland from this morning through Monday evening. Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert Weather team for the very latest.

Today

We're looking at an unsettled day with any early sunshine giving way to clouds. A few sprinkles, showers, flurries, and snow showers are possible, especially during the afternoon. While high temperatures approach 50 degrees, with the strong winds, the feels like temperature will stay in the 30s Sunday afternoon.

Sunday Night

Expect very cold weather Sunday night with low temperatures in the 30s and windchills in the teens and 20s. Skies will clear late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Monday

Temperatures begin to rebound Monday with highs back in the 50s, but strong winds continue with gusts 40 to 50 mph possible. We can expect mostly sunny skies to start the week.

Heating Up

Sunshine and very nice weather will be around Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Look for highs in the mid to upper 60s to low 70s through late week.

A strong cold front will approach the region Friday bringing the chance for showers late in the day. Highs Friday should top out in the lower 70s before temperatures cool off next weekend.