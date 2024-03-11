Maryland Weather: Alert Day for strong winds

BALTIMORE-- Winds will gust 45 to 55 mph through this morning. Gusts to 40 mph continue this afternoon.

Wind Alerts

Most of the area experienced wind gusts of 40 to 55 mph between Sunday and this morning.

However, wind gusts reached 66 mph in Sabillasville, 63 mph over the Patuxent River in Calvert County, 56 mph on the Francis Scott Key Bridge; 55 mph in Owings Mills; 55 mph on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge; 53 mph at BWI Marshall Airport; and 52 mph in Dundalk.

INTENSE WINDS ON THIS ALERT DAY: Here's a look at some of the strongest wind gusts, including from the past couple of hours when we've seen gusts in the 60s! #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #AlertDay #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/P9e3Ta5Hs5 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 11, 2024

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team continues an ALERT DAY through this evening for strong to potentially damaging winds. Widespread wind gusts will reach 40 to 45 mph. Some isolated wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible. You will want to secure any loose outdoor objects now before the strong winds arrive. There is also the possibility for isolated power outages where the strongest winds occur.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire state of Maryland through Monday evening. The First Alert Weather team will continue to update you on impacts and reports as these high winds continue.

WIND ADVISORY: Today is an Alert Day due to very strong winds. Please watch for debris on the roads as you're out and about! Gusts up to 55 mph are expected and we've already seen gusts exceeding that this morning. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/S2DIwG0BUa — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) March 11, 2024

Temperatures begin to rebound today with highs back in the middle 50s, but strong winds continue with gusts 40 to 50 mph possible. We can expect mostly sunny skies to start the week. Wind gusts Monday afternoon will gradually step down to the 35 to 40 mph range.

Spring Tease

Sunshine and very nice weather will be around Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Look for highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s through late week.

A strong cold front will approach the region Friday bringing the chance for showers late in the day. Highs Friday should top out in the lower 70s before temperatures cool off next weekend.

Temperatures for the following week look much colder with highs only in the upper 40s to middle 50s.