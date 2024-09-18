Maryland Weather: Showery start to summery finish Thursday

BALTIMORE - Widespread steady rain from this morning has ended. A few leftover showers are possible through Thursday morning.

Patchy mist, drizzle, light rain, and fog will be around through the late evening and overnight hours. While it won't be wet the entire night, random pockets of light rain and drizzle are possible, so slow down speeds if you're driving and use low beams for headlights. Temperatures stay mild for the overnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday will be a transition day. We'll have areas of low clouds and scattered showers during the morning. These showers will be of the hit or miss variety, but it's worth having an umbrella with you. By lunchtime, most of the showers should be to our southwest. This means during the afternoon the sky will brighten and temperatures will warm into the lower 80s. Areas of fog are possible tomorrow night with the leftover humidity in the air and a clearing sky.

Charm City LIVE kicks off Friday, especially in the evening, and the weather looks super nice for the 3-day Baltimore celebration.

Any early patchy fog Friday morning will burn off to hazy sunshine. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 80s with a fair amount of humidity. Temperatures Friday evening will be in the 70s if you're headed outside for any plans.

Saturday is our last full day of summer and it will definitely feel it. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, temperatures will be summery and warm reaching the lower 80s. Saturday evening looks delightful with dry weather and temperatures in the 60s & 70s. Summer wardrobes are a good bet Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 80s and evenings in the 60s & 70s.

A backdoor cold front crosses our area Saturday night, so Sunday has more of a fresh & cooler fall feel. This just happens to coincide with the start of fall at 8:44 AM EDT Sunday. Highs on Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 70s with an easterly to northeasterly breeze. We'll see a pleasant mixture of sunshine & clouds.

Nice weather continues Monday before our next weather system brings the chance for showers beginning Tuesday and continuing through at least Wednesday.