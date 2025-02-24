Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Mild Temperatures Expected for Most of the Week

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

Mild temperatures expected in Maryland this week
Mild temperatures expected in Maryland this week 03:43

BALTIMORE-- Warm weather fans will be pleased with the forecast this week, as temperatures are expected to remain above average. Afternoon highs will approach 60 degrees over the next several days.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy with cold temperatures. Lows are expected to dip into the mid-to-upper 30s.

On Tuesday afternoon, high temperatures will reach the low 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A fast-moving storm system may bring a slight chance of showers late in the day and into Tuesday night, but rainfall looks unlikely. Overnight temperatures will once again drop into the mid-to-upper 30s.

Wednesday will bring another mild day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs near 60 degrees. The mild conditions will continue into Thursday, though clouds will thicken throughout the day. Showers are possible, particularly during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches the region.

Cooler temperatures return on Friday, along with gusty northwest winds. Highs will only reach around 50 degrees in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rebound on Saturday as another storm system moves into the area, bringing another chance for showers. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

By Saturday night, a cold front will move through, bringing colder temperatures back to the region. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid-40s, accompanied by gusty northwest winds. Overnight lows will fall into the 20s, with highs returning to the 40s to start next week.

