Maryland Weather: Springlike Temperatures Continue

BALTIMORE-- Springlike temperatures will persist for the next couple of days before a cooldown arrives heading into the weekend.

Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with low temperatures dipping into the mid- to upper 30s.

Wednesday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s. By Wednesday night, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, and overnight lows will settle in the mid- to upper 40s.

On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies will dominate, with a chance of showers. High temperatures will again reach the low to mid-60s.

Colder weather will return Friday in the wake of a cold front. High temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50s, accompanied by a gusty northwest wind.

Temperatures will briefly rebound Saturday, with highs climbing into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. However, another cold front will move through the region during the day, ushering in blustery and colder conditions by Saturday night into Sunday.

Saturday night's temperatures will drop into the mid-20s. Despite mostly sunny skies on Sunday, high temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to around 40 degrees. Even colder temperatures are expected Sunday night, with lows dipping to around 20 degrees in many locations.

To start the next week, Monday afternoon highs will reach the low 40s. Clouds will increase by Monday night, with a chance of showers developing by Tuesday as a warm front approaches from the south and west.

Tuesday morning temperatures will start in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees but will rebound to the mid-50s during the afternoon. Rain chances will continue off and on through the middle of the week, lingering into Wednesday and Thursday.