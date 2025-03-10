Mild Week Ahead for Maryland

Overnight Monday into early Tuesday, temperatures will dip into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light, creating comfortable conditions overnight.

Tuesday afternoon will bring plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures. Highs across most locations will approach 70 degrees, making for a beautiful spring-like day across Maryland.

Tuesday night will remain clear and cool, with temperatures again dropping to around 40 degrees. By Wednesday, an easterly wind off the Chesapeake Bay will introduce slightly cooler conditions. High temperatures are expected to settle in the low 60s, especially for communities near the water.

This cooler weather pattern will persist into Thursday and Friday. Easterly winds will continue, maintaining temperatures in the low 60s both days. Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with tranquil conditions and no significant rain expected.

By Saturday, changes arrive as a strong storm system begins approaching from the west. Winds will shift to the south, bringing warmer air back into the region. High temperatures on Saturday will climb once again toward the 70-degree mark. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, but Maryland should remain dry until later in the evening.

Western Maryland may see rain showers as early as late Saturday night as the storm system inches closer. By Sunday, the main portion of the storm and its associated cold front will sweep across the state, bringing showers and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Expect breezy conditions across the region this weekend. Gusty southerly winds, occasionally exceeding 30 mph, will be present Saturday. As the front passes through Sunday afternoon, winds will shift to the northwest, again reaching gusts of over 30 mph.

Rain chances will linger Sunday night and continue into early Monday morning before clearing out of the area. Behind the storm system, temperatures will cool off noticeably. High temperatures Monday afternoon will likely stay in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, marking a return to more seasonable early spring weather.