Maryland weather: Father's Day beauty, serious heat next week

BALTIMORE -- Expect beautiful weather Father's Day. A heat wave begins next week and it will turn dangerously hot by late week.

After spectacular weather day Saturday, we're getting ready to enjoy another beautiful day of weather on Sunday for Father's Day. Highs Saturday afternoon topped out in the middle 80s with low humidity along with a refreshing breeze.

The weather this evening and tonight will be mainly clear and comfortable. Temperatures will ease into the lower 70s by 11 PM. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s with a starlit sky.

Father's Day looks fabulous with morning high clouds and sunshine then mostly sunny weather during the afternoon. Humidity levels remain low. Expect great outdoor weather with highs in the middle 80s. Expect more nice weather if you're headed to the afternoon Os game or enjoying the day outside with dad.

Os GAME SUNDAY: Grand slam good weather at Camden Yards tomorrow. Should be a packed house with Phillies in town. If you're going to the game stay hydrated and have your sunglasses. The series is split right now, so should be a good game! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/STYW9pLyHu — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 15, 2024

Our first heat wave of the season will likely begin Monday. The first half of this heat wave will feature heat that's typical to Maryland for early summer. Expect highs in the lower 90s with moderate levels of humidity. If you're out and about, please stay hydrated and keep your pets cool. We have not had a heat wave yet this season, so it will take some time for your body to adjust to the hotter temperatures.

The heat for the second half of next week into next weekend looks intense and potentially dangerous. A major ridge of high pressure will be over our area allowing for sinking air, hot temperatures, and abundant sunshine. Humidity levels will also be increasing. Expect highs in the mid to upper 90s Thursday and Friday with feels like temperatures near 100.

FROM SPECTACULAR TO SERIOUS HEAT: BIG change in the weather happens the over next few days. From gorgeous Sunday to typical hot Maryland temps in low 90s early to mid week. The heat is a different magnitude Friday - Sunday where it can be dangerous. Luckily still few days away. pic.twitter.com/82a8Dpw9CC — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) June 15, 2024

By next weekend, the heat will intensify along with the humidity. Highs on Saturday may top out near 100 F with feels like temperatures near 105 F. Sunday is also looking very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feels like temperatures in the 100s. Please make preparations now to cool yourselves, your pets, and check-in on neighbors and the elderly.

The intense heat will likely begin to break down after next weekend with increasing chances for showers & storms along with slightly cooler temperatures. The rain is much needed as abnormally dry conditions are quickly developing across Maryland.