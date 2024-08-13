Maryland Weather: Fantastic stretch of weather rolls on

BALTIMORE -- Our fantastic stretch of weather rolls on, with sunshine and low humidity sticking around through Thursday.

There will be a few more clouds in the mix today but it will still be gorgeous out there! Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature pretty much solid sunshine with highs hitting the upper 80s to 90° and lows in the mid 60s.

Humidity levels will start to creep back up by Friday, continuing into the weekend. This increase in humidity will translate to warmer overnight temperatures, a few more clouds, and a better chance for showers and storms.

The earliest chance of rain looks to be late Friday, starting in Western Maryland by early afternoon and spreading eastward toward the Baltimore area by Friday night. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday across the region.

While the weekend will not be a complete washout, there will be scattered storm chances, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will remain in the mid-80s, but it will be noticeably more humid than it has been throughout the week.