Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Fantastic stretch of weather rolls on

By Meg McNamara, Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

Partly cloudy with periods of sun, pleasantly warm
Partly cloudy with periods of sun, pleasantly warm 02:28

BALTIMORE -- Our fantastic stretch of weather rolls on, with sunshine and low humidity sticking around through Thursday.

There will be a few more clouds in the mix today but it will still be gorgeous out there! Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday and Thursday will feature pretty much solid sunshine with highs hitting the upper 80s to 90° and lows in the mid 60s. 

Humidity levels will start to creep back up by Friday, continuing into the weekend. This increase in humidity will translate to warmer overnight temperatures, a few more clouds, and a better chance for showers and storms.

The earliest chance of rain looks to be late Friday, starting in Western Maryland by early afternoon and spreading eastward toward the Baltimore area by Friday night. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on both Saturday and Sunday across the region.

While the weekend will not be a complete washout, there will be scattered storm chances, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will remain in the mid-80s, but it will be noticeably more humid than it has been throughout the week.

Meg McNamara
Web_Bio_Meg_McNamara.jpg

Meteorologist Meg McNamara joined WJZ's First Warning Weather team in June 2017.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.