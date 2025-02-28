Maryland Weather: Weekend temperature whiplash from mild to frigid

BALTIMORE-- We enjoy a fantastic Friday with highs in the 50s with sunshine. The weekend starts mild & windy then turns frigid.

We're glad to inform you that today is a fantastic Friday! Look for a good deal of sunshine throughout the day along with a gusty westerly wind. High temperatures will reach the lower to middle 50s. Our evening weather also looks clear and calm with temperatures easing into the 40s. Overall today will be an excellent finish to the month of February.

Get ready for some temperature whiplash for our first weekend in March!

Saturday will start off sunny and breezy with temperatures climbing into the 50s to near 60° by early Saturday afternoon. Winds will turn gusty out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph through midday, but then veer out of the west-northwest during the afternoon as a strong cold front crosses the area. This cold front will cross the area without any rain, but wind and cold will certainly be noticeable by late Saturday afternoon.

Expect winds to gust up to 40 mph throughout Saturday afternoon and evening along with the falling temperatures. Wind-chills by by early Saturday evening will drop into the middle 20s. By late Saturday evening, feels like temperatures will plunge into the middle teens. Please make sure to bring your pets and plants inside as we brace for wicked cold Saturday night.

Sunday feels like the dead of winter with a biting cold breeze and frigid temperatures. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Factor in the gusty breeze and wind-chills will stay numbing in the upper 20s & lower 30s.

Monday looks sunny, chilly, and quiet with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Milder weather returns to the area Tuesday along with increasing clouds. Look for highs in the middle to upper 50s. The daylight hours Tuesday should stay dry, but showers may arrive as early as Tuesday night.

A powerful storm system that forms to our southwest will move in our direction Wednesday. This next storm system will bring periods of rain and gusty winds to the area Wednesday morning into the midday hours. There could be a pause in the rain by early Wednesday afternoon as a warm front lifts through the area. This will allow temperatures to briefly surge into the 60s and potentially 70s, especially in southern Maryland.

If this brief warm surge happens, we'll need to be on the lookout for the potential of severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening. This potentially powerful storm system is still several days away, but it's important to check back for updates. We've tagged Wednesday as a possible WJZ First Alert Weather Day for the combination of rain, wind, and potential severe thunderstorms.

Behind the cold front Thursday, we'll see gusty winds and seasonably chilly air with highs in the lower 50s. There could be a passing sprinkle or shower, but most of the day should be rain-free.