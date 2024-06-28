Fantastic Friday weather ahead of unsettled weekend in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- There's lot to love about today! Partly sunny skies, highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity! Soak it all up because we're back to being hot, sticky & stormy this weekend with a potential Alert Day on Saturday.

A warm front will head in our direction tonight through Saturday. This will send humidity levels surging to tropical levels, and it will be noticeably sticky as we enter the weekend. That means Saturday's upper 80s will feel more like the low to mid 90s and Sunday's upper 90s will feel up to 105°!

Clouds take over tonight so expect a decent amount of them by the time you wake up Saturday morning. By the second half of the day, there's a chance for or showers and storms. The environment will be favorable for severe weather with any storm that develops. The greatest threats from any severe storms will be damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. Our chances for severe storms increase in the Baltimore area by the evening.

A cold front will push through on Sunday, and there may be another chance for strong to severe storms, particularly east of I-95.

A drop in humidity will return to start next week, with Monday and Tuesday seeing mostly sunny skies, comfortable nights, and warm afternoons. Highs will be in the 80s with overnight lows in the 60s. Humidity levels will start creeping back up Wednesday into Thursday, with chances for showers and storms just in time for the Fourth of July.