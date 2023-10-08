Maryland Weather: Enjoy Orioles... dress for Ravens

BALTIMORE -- We are feeling the after-effects of this weekend's cold front. All rain is gone, but we are left with below average temps and breezy conditions. While highs will be close to 60°, you'll need to dress for a "feels like" in the upper 50s. In other words, enjoy Orioles baseball but dressing for the Ravens football. Layers will be your friend.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Indigenous Peoples / Columbus Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Isolated showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.