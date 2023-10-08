Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland Weather: Enjoy Orioles... dress for Ravens

By Tim Williams

/ CBS Baltimore

Molly Robey has your Saturday night forecast (10/7/2023)
Molly Robey has your Saturday night forecast (10/7/2023) 02:46

BALTIMORE -- We are feeling the after-effects of this weekend's cold front. All rain is gone, but we are left with below average temps and breezy conditions. While highs will be close to 60°, you'll need to dress for a "feels like" in the upper 50s. In other words, enjoy Orioles baseball but dressing for the Ravens football. Layers will be your friend. 

Today

Sunny, with a high near 60. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

Indigenous Peoples / Columbus Day

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Isolated showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 5:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.