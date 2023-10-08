Maryland Weather: Fall chill remains early week in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- After a cool and breezy Sunday, we can expect another chilly night ahead. Temperatures remain below average through tomorrow with plenty of sun to start the week.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Still a bit breezy with wind speeds between 5-10 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. It's a nice afternoon, so be prepared to shake the long sleeves off before the days end.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible. Overnight lows are in the mid to upper 40s with southwest winds 3-6 mph.

Temperatures return to near average levels tomorrow through the latter half of the week. A dry weather pattern holds through at least midweek with our next chance of rain arriving by late Friday. It's still many days away, so be sure to check back for updates.