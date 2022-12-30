Maryland Weather: Fabulous Purple Friday in store

BALTIMORE -- A pretty fabulous Purple Friday is underway!

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and temperatures will top out near 60°. That's a whopping 15° above the normal high of 45° for today.

Clouds will arrive late in the afternoon ahead of the next storm system.

Tonight will be pretty mild with temperatures only dipping into the low to mid 40s.

Saturday starts off dry but rain starts to spread across Maryland from the southwest just after lunchtime. It will begin as drizzle and then pick up towards the evening.

As you plan your NYE outfits, consider adding an umbrella or rain jacket so this wet weather won't dampen your sparkle!

It does look like the bulk of the rain is out of here as we ring in 2023 but it will be damp leading up to that.

Our New Year's Day starts gray but the sunshine will be out and about during the afternoon. All the sun will help temperatures climb towards 60!

A very mild Ravens game is in store Sunday night.

By kickoff at 8:20, temps will still be in the mid-50s!