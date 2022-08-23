Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Expect dry skies through Thursday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Parts of Baltimore County and Harford County saw heavy rainfall Monday morning and evening. 

There were 24 rainfall totals exceeding six inches across portions of southwest Harford County between Kingsville and Bel Air. 

Storms will wind down on Monday night with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through mid-week. 

Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s each afternoon. It will remain dry through Thursday with rain chances returning to the forecast late this week and this weekend as another front approaches.

Overall, this week's weather looks uneventful.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 9:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

