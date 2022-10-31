Maryland Weather: Expect a damp Halloween and a sunny weekend

BALTIMORE -- The forecast this week will start with the potential for rain.

After Tuesday, though, it will be smooth sailing into the weekend.

A storm system will move toward the area on Monday for Halloween.

Rain chances will increase by the afternoon. Scattered showers will move into the area after lunchtime and continue off and on through the evening.

People could find themselves enjoying trick-or-treat festivities in damp conditions.

The temperature will be mild and crawl into the 60s on Monday.

The possibility of rain will continue overnight Monday into Tuesday before tapering off by Tuesday afternoon.

The rest of the week looks decent—with no rain in the forecast.

Expect periods of clouds and sunshine from Wednesday through Friday with high temperatures in the 60s.

The lows at night will dip into the 40s and 50s.

An unusual weather pattern will begin later this week and continue into the weekend. It will bring above-average temperatures to the region by the weekend.

People in the Maryland region could see highs in the mid 70s next Saturday and Sunday if the current forecast holds true through the rest of this week without any drastic changes.