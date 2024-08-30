Maryland Weather: Alert Day Saturday evening for severe storms

BALTIMORE - Patchy drizzle and fog is possible through early Saturday. Strong to severe storms are possible after 6 PM Saturday.

More areas of patchy mist, drizzle, and fog through the evening and overnight hours tonight. A few showers could even develop from time to time. While it will be damp at times, the rain won't be heavy or disruptive. Expect lows in the 60s.

The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued a WJZ Alert Day Saturday with a risk for strong to severe storms thunderstorms mainly Saturday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect temperatures in the middle to upper 80s during the afternoon high with breaks of sunshine. The severe weather is associated with a cold front that will be moving through the area.

A secondary cold front will bring another chance for an isolated strong storms on Sunday. The day won't be a washout, there is the possibility of active weather.

Labor Day will be the winner of the holiday weekend with mostly sunny weather, low humidity, and highs near 80°.

High pressure will control our weather and bring in another refreshing Canadian airmass Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 70s with low temperatures dipping back down into the 50s. We stay dry through the end of next week!