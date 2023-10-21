Maryland weather: Drying out but turning windy & nippy

BALTIMORE-- A windy and nippy October weekend is shaping up. A cold front moving through the region brought overnight showers and knocked out temperatures down. We are left with windy conditions for your Saturday and highs in the low 60s. Winds will be a main factor in your clothing choices today, but should decrease through the weekend. Temperatures will eventually rebound by midweek in the low/mid 70s. Watch for blowing leaves but enjoy the midday sunshine. Bundle up.

Today: Isolated showers between 11am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. West wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.