Maryland Weather: Dry today, turning wet & windy Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Enjoy another dry day before wet weather makes its return to the area on Wednesday. The rest of today will consist of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. Clouds will increase late tonight ahead of the next storm that will rapidly approach the area from the southwest. Rain chances will increase during the predawn hours Wednesday, possibly beginning as a wintry mix before changing to all rain.

Chances for wintry precip are decreasing for the area with the latest forecast models trending warmer. Areas west of the Blue Ridge are looking more likely for accumulating wintry weather with lower chances closer to #Baltimore. @wjz #mdwx pic.twitter.com/WW5gGc6xLc — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) January 24, 2023

At this time, the likelihood of impactful wintry weather in the Baltimore area is LOW. It will be cold enough farther west for bigger impacts across Western Maryland west of the Blue Ridge to Garrett Co. where snow, sleet and eventually freezing rain will become an issue. There is a chance that some light accumulation could occur in areas closest to the PA state line from Baltimore Co. westward into Carroll & Frederick Co. Farther south from I-70 and points south, it will be all rain and any period of wintry weather in the Baltimore area will be at the onset and it will be brief.

The rest of Wednesday will be windy and wet. As low pressure approaches, winds will gust over 40 mph at times along with a soaking rain that should last through Wednesday evening's rush hour before tapering off.

The rest of the week looks dry with breezy to windy conditions on Thursday, followed by calm weather heading into Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach the 40s with lows in the 20s and 30s. Another quick-moving weak storm will bring clouds and a chance for a few light showers on Sunday.