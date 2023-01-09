Maryland Weather: Dry stretch continues through mid-week

BALTIMORE -- The weather looks quiet through mid-week with dry weather expected through Wednesday.

There will be periods of clouds from time to time, but sunshine is expected in between.

Highs will reach the upper 40s to near 50 Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 20s and 30s for tonight and Tuesday night.

Wednesday will be a transition day with increasing clouds as the next storm system approaches.

Right now the timing of the best chance for rain will be later Thursday.

Despite this, it will be one of the warmer days of the week with highs in the low 50s.

Rain chances will continue overnight Thursday through Friday before ending.

It will remain cloudy on Friday with temps around 50.

The weekend will see a return to sunshine and will be cooler with high temperatures back into the 40s.